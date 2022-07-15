Celer Network Market Cap Reaches $117.23 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $117.23 million and approximately $53.35 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,068,599,478 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

