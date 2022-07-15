Centrifuge (CFG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $249,305.00

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $78.94 million and approximately $249,305.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00051976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025008 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 284,927,398 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

