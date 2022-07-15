CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.91

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 106653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. BCK Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 73,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.
