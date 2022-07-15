Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCMGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 361,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CMCM stock remained flat at $0.73 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,125. The stock has a market cap of $104.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.33.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

