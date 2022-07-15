Chia Network (XCH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.92 Million

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. Chia Network has a total market cap of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Chia Network Coin Profile
Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.
Chia Network Coin Trading
