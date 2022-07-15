Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ciena from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.31. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $158,858.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,031,514.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $114,556.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,403.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $1,157,833. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,906,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,436,000 after acquiring an additional 392,550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ciena by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ciena by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,314,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,125,000 after buying an additional 492,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

