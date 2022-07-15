Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 334 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Shopify were worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

Shopify stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 245.36 and a beta of 1.84. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.70.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

