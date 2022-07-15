Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 775 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Fund Activity

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

SUSA opened at $80.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $106.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.00.

