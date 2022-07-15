Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.