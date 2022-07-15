CoinLoan Achieves Market Cap of $34.27 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $34.27 million and $268,188.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan coin can now be purchased for $17.58 or 0.00084361 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004798 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00052211 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024397 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001879 BTC.
About CoinLoan
CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io.
Buying and Selling CoinLoan
