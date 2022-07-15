Compound (COMP) Price Up 17.1% Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Compound coin can now be bought for $55.73 or 0.00267406 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $398.89 million and $168.57 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,157,898 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.