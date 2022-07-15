Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.85

Shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 1644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Compute Health Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compute Health Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 109,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 877,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 57,752 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Compute Health Acquisition Company Profile

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

