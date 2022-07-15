Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 215,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,441,802. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $159.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

