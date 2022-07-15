Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.4% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,308,097,000 after acquiring an additional 208,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,261,136,000 after acquiring an additional 214,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,784,029,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.54.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $11.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $537.01. 12,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,552. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

