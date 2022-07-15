Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Raised by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Costco Wholesale Hedge Fund Trading

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $511.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

