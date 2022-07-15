Covalent Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $26.94 million and $1.12 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00051839 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023745 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001844 BTC.
Covalent Coin Profile
Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq.
Buying and Selling Covalent
