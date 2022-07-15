Covalent Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $26.94 million and $1.12 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00051839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023745 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq.

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.