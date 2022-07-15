Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300,300 shares, a growth of 335.2% from the June 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 541,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CIK stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 275,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,499. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.56.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

