Credit Suisse Group Cuts Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $35.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s current price.

CAG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

CAG stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

