Credit Suisse Group Cuts Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $35.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s current price.
CAG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.
CAG stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
