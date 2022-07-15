Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) to Issue $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.655 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Crestwood Equity Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a payout ratio of 119.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.2%.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CEQP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,224. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CEQP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.