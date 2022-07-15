Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Sells $119,472.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $119,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,754.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,346. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRNX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).
