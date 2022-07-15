Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Sells $119,472.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $119,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,754.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,346. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 183,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 95,935 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRNX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

