Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Stock Price Down 1%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 202,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 561,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CURLF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Curaleaf from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

