CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0028

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $50,067.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00033388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025192 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,786.91 or 0.99877063 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00245083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00044209 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.