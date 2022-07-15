CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the June 15th total of 202,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 276,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CynergisTek

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CynergisTek during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CynergisTek by 20.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 33,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in CynergisTek by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 345,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 69,255 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

CynergisTek Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 90,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,599. CynergisTek has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $15.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.32.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 13.04%.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company identifies, measures, and tests security and privacy risk of organization, as well as verifies and validates their programs to meet compliance and business objectives through IT audits, technical testing, and risk and program assessments; develops policies, procedures, and playbooks to help build out a risk management program; and verifies the processes, people, and technology are working effectively.

Featured Stories

