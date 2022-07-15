Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Lucira Health worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHDX. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Lucira Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lucira Health in the 4th quarter worth $557,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital raised Lucira Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Lucira Health Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Kevin Walter Collins sold 37,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $74,218.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 364,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 39,121 shares of company stock valued at $77,578 over the last three months. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $90.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.78 million. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lucira Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucira Health Profile (Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

