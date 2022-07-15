Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, an increase of 439.1% from the June 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 769,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 170,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,323. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.