Dassault Systèmes SE Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Dassault Systèmes’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share.

DASTY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($49.00) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.00) to €43.00 ($43.00) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $37.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average is $45.07.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

