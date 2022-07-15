Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director David S. Taylor Acquires 10,000 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.5 %

DAL traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $30.21. 778,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,111,056. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,743 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,726,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

