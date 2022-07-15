DerivaDAO Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 30.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00004918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $26.91 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00056821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023787 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001985 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.