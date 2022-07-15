Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Price Target to SEK 165

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 200 to SEK 165 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EPOKY. Citigroup cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 190 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 205 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

