Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Trading Up 0.4%

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €19.34 ($19.34) and last traded at €19.31 ($19.31). Approximately 8,559,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €19.22 ($19.22).
The company has a market cap of $93.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.35.
About Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE)
Featured Stories
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.