Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Trading Up 0.4%

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €19.34 ($19.34) and last traded at €19.31 ($19.31). Approximately 8,559,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €19.22 ($19.22).

The company has a market cap of $93.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.35.

About Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

