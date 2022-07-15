Dfyn Network Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $288,673.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00054160 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024242 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001860 BTC.
Dfyn Network Profile
Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 128,920,689 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.
Buying and Selling Dfyn Network
