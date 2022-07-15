DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA) Trading Down 0.1%

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.79. 6,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 98,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

DHC Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

DHC Acquisition Institutional Buying and Selling

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHCA. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in DHC Acquisition by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its stake in DHC Acquisition by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 405,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 205,240 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,890,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

DHC Acquisition Company Profile

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

