Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $196,215.89 and approximately $412.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

TDEX Token (TT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008638 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00212868 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000083 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

