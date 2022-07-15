DinoSwap Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (DINO)

DinoSwap (DINO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, DinoSwap has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. DinoSwap has a market cap of $206,255.17 and $17,373.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00056821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023787 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001985 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 151,616,960 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

