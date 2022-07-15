DinoX Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DNXC)

DinoX (DNXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. One DinoX coin can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DinoX has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. DinoX has a total market capitalization of $731,058.27 and $202,367.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00053707 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00024081 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001860 BTC.
DinoX Coin Profile
DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DinoX Coin Trading
