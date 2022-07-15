DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Shares Up 0.2%

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTC:DMGGF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. 33,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 259,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and cryptocurrency company. It operates through data centre operations, data analytics and forensics, and developing enterprise Blockchains divisions. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.