Dogecoin (DOGE) One Day Volume Hits $374.55 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $8.41 billion and $374.55 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00248851 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001748 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002650 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

