Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Director Sells $18,532,127.25 in Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $108,707,969.85.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.60. 1,629,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,698. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.