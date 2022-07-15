Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Down 65.1% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the June 15th total of 284,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 368,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

