Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Echo45 Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,915,982,000 after purchasing an additional 776,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,757,493,000 after purchasing an additional 82,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.9 %

ABT traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.76. The company had a trading volume of 43,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,368. The company has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

