Echo45 Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VXF traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.18. The company had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,714. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.38. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.