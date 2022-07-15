Echo45 Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reduced their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,407. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

