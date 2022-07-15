Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,557. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $334.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.17. The company has a market capitalization of $313.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

