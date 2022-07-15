Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the June 15th total of 971,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Emerald Stock Up 0.9 %

Emerald stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.56. Emerald has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.

Get Emerald alerts:

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Emerald Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Emerald by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Emerald by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerald by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerald by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerald by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 511,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.