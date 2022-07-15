Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the June 15th total of 971,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Emerald Stock Up 0.9 %
Emerald stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.56. Emerald has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter.
Emerald Company Profile
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.
