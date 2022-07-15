Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV) Trading Down 0.1%

Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.06. 2 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

Emles @Home ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36.

Institutional Trading of Emles @Home ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emles @Home ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

