ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX) Shares Down 0.4%

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.