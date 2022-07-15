FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Up 387.2% in June

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,172,700 shares, an increase of 387.2% from the June 15th total of 446,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 205.0 days.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance

FBBPF remained flat at $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. FIBRA Prologis has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Get FIBRA Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FIBRA Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FIBRA Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.