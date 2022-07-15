First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNRN remained flat at $9.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236. First Northern Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 25.26%.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits.

