First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.25. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FREVS)
