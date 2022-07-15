First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Purchased by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,929,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,011,000 after purchasing an additional 318,893 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 680,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 621,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,053,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 451,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $36.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

